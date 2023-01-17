Calling all entrepreneurs, if you're looking to start a business, Texas is one of the best places to start it!

A recent study by WalletHub looked at several factors to determine where the most fertile grounds for planting and growing new ventures include access to finances and office-space affordability.

Its findings resulted in Texas ranking 3rd best state to start a business, ahead of Colorado, Idaho, and California.

Utah and Florida, meanwhile ranked first and second, respectively, for the best states.

Texas also was ranked 4th best for the average length of work week (in hours) and 10th for the average of growth in the number of small businesses and availability of human capital.

