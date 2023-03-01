As celebrations for the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo continue, a recent study just announced how Texas is one of the best states for horse lovers.

Lawn Love conducted research comparing all 50 states based on equestrian programs, horseback riding trails, horse shows, as well as museums. However, there was also consideration of horses for sale, boarding facilities, veterinarians, horse trainers, and their affordability.

The data led them to name Texas the 2nd best state for horse lovers. The Lone Star State also had the biggest number of equestrian programs, adoptable rescue horses, tack shops, and the second most number of equestrian clubs and horse fence builders.

California, however, outranked Texas as the very best state for horse lovers, while Delaware was ranked the least.

For a complete look at the report and how other states compared, click here.