Texas primary election runoff: Wesley Doolittle defeats Rand Henderson in Montgomery Co. Sheriff runoff race

Incumbent Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson has been defeated by his opponent, Wesley Doolittle.

Unofficial final results show that Doolittle received 54% of the vote while Henderson received 46% of the vote.

Doolittle served with the Texas Department of Public safety for 22 years before retiring in 2022 and immediately sworn in as a Captain with the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's Office.

The vote means that Montgomery County will have a new sheriff after Henderson took office in 2017.