Texas leaders on arctic blast: 'The grid is ready and reliable'

Governor Greg Abbott and other Texas leaders held a news conference on Wednesday to discuss the steps the state is taking to prepare for an arctic blast that will drop temperatures statewide to dangerous lows.

Gov. Abbott and the leaders of the PUC and ERCOT said they plan to have enough power generated to avoid any major outages despite the potential for the coldest temperatures we've had since that disastrous 2021 winter storm.

"The grid is ready and reliable," said Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake at the news conference from the State Operations Center in Austin.

Lake said the expected high winds could knock over tree branches onto power lines and lead to small power outages in areas, but a widespread failure should be avoided.

ERCOT's current load forecast shows that the highest demand for power will be Friday morning, when temperatures in North Texas will be close to 10 degrees.

Leaders from the PUC and ERCOT credited new procedures put in place since 2021 for putting the state in a better position to handle this week's cold weather.

The freeze in 2021 killed more than 200 people and pushed the grid to the brink of total failure.

Leaders say the lack of precipitation in this storm and a shorter period of time below freezing makes it much less dangerous than the 2021 storm, but there is still a potential that this could be dangerous.

ERCOT issued a watch on Wednesday to prepare generators for a potential need for increased demand.

"This is a dangerous storm coming our way," said Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. "As you've heard the grid is good, but that should not stop you from making plans to protect your home from these dangerous weather conditions and have your vehicles ready as well.

Wind chill is supposed to reach -10 degrees in the DFW area and will fall as low as -30 in the Panhandle.

The state says it is also taking steps to be sure people are able to get around during the cold blast.

"There will be certain areas that will get some precipitation and the Texas Department of Transportation is taking the lead to make sure that those roads will be adequately addressed," Gov. Abbott said.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management also launched a site to make it easy to find warming centers if they are needed.