The Brief Mild, spring-like warmth into this afternoon Dry cold front tonight with cooler air filtering in Friday Strong, brief Arctic blast this weekend with hard freeze conditions possible



After a freezing cold start to the week, the next cold front arrives in Houston on Thursday night.

Feeling great this afternoon

After another very cold morning, we'll enjoy mild, almost spring-like temperatures with afternoon highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Breezy south winds will help bring the first above normal afternoon high since last week, but this warmup will be short-lived.

Cold front late tonight

A cold front will sweep through tonight, shifting winds to the north and beginning yet another round of windy and colder weather. Precipitation chances with this boundary are low this time, so most areas will stay dry, and we won't have to worry about any more ice or sleet. Behind the front, temperatures will begin to fall on Friday and much more Friday night.



Another arctic blast

Into the weekend, another round of arctic air builds into Southeast Texas. This will bring another freeze Saturday morning and a possible hard freeze (below 24°) Sunday morning. Expect a blustery day Saturday with highs struggling to rise above 40. After the very cold morning on Sunday, we should rebound to near 50 on Sunday afternoon with sunny skies.

Looking ahead to next week

A gradual warming trend will begin as the Arctic high shifts east and southerly return flow begins. By early next week, readings should rebound into the low and mid 60s. Watch for a round of showers for the Tuesday-Wednesday time frame.