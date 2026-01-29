Federal civil rights lawsuit filed against Harris County following Kristopher McGregor’s death

A federal civil rights lawsuit was filed today against Harris County following the death of a former University of Houston football player.

The family of 39-year-old Kristopher McGregor says he died one year ago from an untreated strep throat infection while in custody.

The lawsuit alleges jail staff knew McGregor suffered from schizophrenia and failed to provide basic medical care as his health deteriorated.

The suit names sheriff Ed Gonzalez and the jail’s medical director, claiming systemic failures led to the preventable death.

FOX 26 has reached out to the sheriff’s department for comment. They have not yet responded.