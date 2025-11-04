Texas Powerball player was 1 number away from $419 million jackpot

article

The Brief A Powerball ticket won $100,000 for a Texas player after matching four numbers plus the Powerball with a x2 multiplier. The player missed just one number needed to claim the $419 million jackpot. The winner's identity is unknown, and the next Powerball drawing’s jackpot climbs to an estimated $438 million.



A Texas Powerball player isn't a multi-millionaire after Monday's drawing, but they're still a sight richer.

The player got four of five numbers correct, the Powerball number, and even walked away with a Power Play multiplier.

Texas player nearly scores Powerball jackpot

What we know:

The buyer matched four of the winning numbers, which were 3, 32, 40, 43 and 57. They also hit the Powerball of 18.

With a Power Play multiplier of x2, the winner pocketed $100,000 in total.

If they'd hit the final number as well, they'd have been the sole winner of the $419 million jackpot.

There were a total of 29,976 Texas winners in Monday's drawing, the Texas Lottery said.

What we don't know:

The identity of the winner was not released.

Texas Powerball jackpot climbs

Dig deeper:

Since the jackpot wasn't claimed, the new estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is $438 million with a cash value of $207 million.

How to know if you have won Powerball

Powerball tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Power Play multiplier, and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also livestreamed on Powerball.com.

The order of matching numbers doesn't matter to win the drawing. That means as long as the numbers on your ticket match the ones announced, no matter the order, you win the prize.

If you hit it big and win the jackpot, the amount of money you get will depend on where you live. Texas residents aren't subject to state taxes on their winnings.