The Weather Watch put in place by ERCOT will come to an end at midnight.

Due to extremely high temperatures, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state’s power grid, Texas residents were under a Weather Watch since Aug. 6, but 12 days later, the watch will come to an end after multiple extensions.

The watch was in place as the organization anticipated higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves during the extreme heat.

The Texas Advisory and Notifications System, or TXANS, allows residents to get early notifications ahead of periods of higher demand. You can sign up through email, download the ERCOT app, or follow ERCOT on social media.

The notification system has four levels depending on grid conditions with different recommended actions for Texans: normal grid conditions, an ERCOT Weather Watch, a Voluntary Conservation Notice, and an Energy Emergency Alert.