Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Washington County
Fire Weather Watch
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County

Texas power grid: ERCOT Weather Watch will end at midnight

By
Published 
ERCOT
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The Weather Watch put in place by ERCOT will come to an end at midnight.

Due to extremely high temperatures, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state’s power grid, Texas residents were under a Weather Watch since Aug. 6, but 12 days later, the watch will come to an end after multiple extensions.

MORE: ERCOT launches new 'TXANS' grid notification system to keep residents updated on Texas' power supply

The watch was in place as the organization anticipated higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves during the extreme heat.

The Texas Advisory and Notifications System, or TXANS, allows residents to get early notifications ahead of periods of higher demand. You can sign up through email, download the ERCOT app, or follow ERCOT on social media.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The notification system has four levels depending on grid conditions with different recommended actions for Texans: normal grid conditions, an ERCOT Weather Watch, a Voluntary Conservation Notice, and an Energy Emergency Alert.