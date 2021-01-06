Houston-area lawmakers, Texas politicians react to unrest at U.S. Capitol

Texas politicians couldn't help but weigh in on what took place at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building in protest, halting the Electoral College debate.

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they gather at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vot Expand

FILE - Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest in the US Capitol Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Congressman Troy Nehls was on the front lines protecting the U.S. Capitol chamber.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Law enforcement officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify Presiden Expand

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz sent out a tweet condemning the protestors. "Anyone engaged in violence, especially against law enforcement - should be fully prosecuted."

Rep. Beto O'Rourke responded to Cruz saying his 'self-serving attempt at sedition' helped inspire the terrorists and their attempted coup.

Pro-Trump protesters broke into the Capitol, making themselves at home and even taking random items.

U.S. Representative Dan Crenshaw took to Twitter with a more direct, NSFW approach.

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 6: Trump supporters stand on the U.S. Capitol Police armored vehicle as others take over the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, as the Congress works to certify the electoral college votes. (Photo By Bill Clark/C Expand

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was inside of the U.S. Capitol as the action was unfolding.

White House Correspondent April Ryan was in communication with Jackson during the rioting.

WASHINGTON D.C., USA - JANUARY 6: Security forces block the entrance after the US President Donald Trumps supporters breached the US Capitol security in Washington D.C., United States on January 06, 2021. Pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol as l Expand

Congressman Al Green called for President Donald Trump to 'Stop the madness'.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather on the West side of the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, 2021.

U.S. Representative Kevin Brady said he observed citizens protesting peacefully.

U.S. Representative Pete Olson urged President Donald Trump to use his influence to tell the 'lawbreakers' storming the Capitol to go home.

WASHINGTON D.C., USA - JANUARY 6: Equipment of media crews damaged during clashes after the US President Donald Trumps supporters breached the US Capitol security in Washington D.C., United States on January 06, 2021. Pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Expand

Randy Weber sent out a jab via Twitter reminding people about the power behind the 2nd Amendment.