Texas National Guard officer charged with online solicitation of a minor

article

The Brief A Texas Army National Guard officer has been arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor. The officer was caught in an online sting operation after allegedly arranging to meet someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl, who was actually an undercover detective. He faces a third-degree felony charge, and investigators are asking anyone with more information to contact them.



A Texas Army National Guard officer has been arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor after allegedly attempting to meet with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl for sex, authorities said.

Jonathan Grant Beyleveld, 42, was taken into custody Thursday near his Richmond home by the Harris County Precinct One Constable's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit. The individual he was communicating with was an undercover detective.

Undercover Operation

According to Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen, Beyleveld engaged in sexually explicit conversations through a social media application. He is accused of sending and requesting explicit photos while arranging a meeting with the undercover officer.

Officials said Beyleveld repeatedly suggested meeting on the first day of what he believed was the girl's summer vacation to engage in sexual activity and consume alcohol.

What they're saying:

"Let this be a warning to online predators: we will catch you; we will arrest you, and we will do all we can to stop you from preying on children," Rosen said in a statement.

Felony Charge and Investigation

Beyleveld faces a third-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor, which carries a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years.

In addition to his role as a lieutenant in the Guard, Beyleveld has worked at Houston-area car dealerships and holds state licenses as a private investigator and security guard.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding Beyleveld's potential sexual interactions with minors to contact the Harris County Constable Precinct One Internet Crimes Against Children Unit at 713-222-4929.