Anyone who has ever invested their money is aware of the risk, but a recent study named investment fraud to be the costliest form of theft.

That very study by Carlson Law, an investment fraud law firm, also said Texas was one of the most at-risk states to lose money from investment fraud.

A total of $3.8 billion was lost due to investment fraud in 2022, Texas lost about $235 million. That's why it comes as no surprise for Carlson Law to rank the Lone Star State as the #3 most at-risk state.

Some of the data researchers examined included the total number of victims and monetary losses, the highest average losses per victim, and the highest rates of investment fraud. They also said victims in Texas lost an average of $120,951, the 22nd most in the nation, and the 16th highest rate of investment fraud with 7.3 complaints filed per 100,000 residents.

To find out more and read the full report, click here.