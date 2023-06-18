While using fitness trackers and mobile apps, it is also crucial to exercise caution as some have become victims of scams.

This particular scam employs tactics similar to romance scams but focuses on individuals involved in fitness groups based within apps.

According to Better Business Bureau, the scam begins after you get a fitness tracker that goes beyond measuring your physical activity, but also facilitates connections with friends and a wider community of fitness enthusiasts.

Within a few weeks, you start receiving messages from a member of your Fitbit group. Initially, the sender inquires about your fitness objectives, but gradually the conversation becomes more intimate, BBB says.

They ask for details about your family, workplace, and hobbies. Once a bond is established, the scammers begin sharing fabricated personal stories.

"He claimed to be a single father working overseas to support his daughter. I genuinely believed him, and after I sent him money the first time, he persisted in asking repeatedly," a victim shared their experience. "When I refused to send more money, he resorted to threats against me and my family. I have now lost $100,000, and recovering any of that amount will likely prove challenging."

To avoid falling victim to similar scams, BB advises you follow these precautions:

Refrain from using a personal picture as your profile image. Instead, employ an avatar or utilize free stock photos as protective measures against scammers who specifically target certain groups of people, such as the senior community.

Do not disclose personal information, including your marital status or employment details, to strangers . The more the scammer knows about you, the greater their ability to manipulate your identity and finances.

Exercise caution when accepting friend requests from unfamiliar individuals. Participating in a community can be rewarding, but it can also pose risks. Only connect with individuals you already know. For additional tips and signs of potential scams, please consult the complete article.

To read more information, visit the BBB website.