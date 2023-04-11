A jury scam is happening in Harris County, where more than 60 victims were scammed out of as much as $5,000 each. Most of the victims are local doctors.

Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen says the scammers even pose as officers from his office, saying there’s a warrant out for their arrest, and they must pay fees immediately.

Some physicians, who were mostly women, are even told to disrobe and send lewd pictures of themselves.

Constable Rosen says victims are also told to load the money on a MoneyPak card, making it hard to trace or remove cash placed on the card.

The number that shows up on the victim’s phone is the Constable’s warrant division office.

Constable Rosen is also urging anyone who gets a call like this to hang up immediately and call his office to inquire about an active warrant.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.