No 'cap': These are Texas’ most-searched slang words in 2026

The Brief Unscramblerer.com analyzed Google search data for 2026 to determine which slang words are being searched for the most in America. Slang such as "chud," "cap" and "rizz" were among the top words in the country. For Texas, slang such as "bird," "chopped" and "unc" also made the list.



Editor’s note: This story includes language some might find offensive.

If you feel like you’re having trouble understanding the latest slang being spoken by youngsters these days, you’re not alone.

What we know:

Millions of people who aren't in the know take to the internet every day to decipher odd sayings they hear. The word-unscrambling experts at Unscramblerer.com analyzed Google Trends data between Jan. 1 and Aug. 17 of this year to figure out which slang words are being searched for the most.

What do ‘6-7,’ ‘chud’ and ‘rizz’ mean?

Surprising no one, the absolutely absurd term "6-7" was the most-searched slang in America. According to the experts, there is no literal meaning to the term. The randomness of it is the point.

That was followed by "chud" and "rizz" in second and third place for Americans. "Chud" refers to a fool, troll or jerk, while "rizz" is used to describe style, charm or attractiveness.

Featured article

What are the most-searched slang words in Texas?

Local perspective:

The most-searched slang word in Texas was – drumroll, please – "chud," according to the data.

In second place was "larping," which refers to a poser, fraud and try-hard.

"Bird" was in the third place for Texas. While it may sound benign, when used as slang the word refers to someone acting foolishly in a relationship or a person who lacks common sense.

Here’s the full list of the top 10 most searched slang words in Texas and their meanings, as explained by Unscramblerer.com:

Chud - a fool, troll or jerk. Often used to insult internet trolls and describe an obnoxious person who is unlikable or rude. Larping - a synonym to poser, fraud and try-hard. Someone who pretends to be something they are not. Faking a lifestyle. Acting for attention. Bird - someone acting foolishly in relationships(like taking back an unfaithful partner). Lacks common sense, has low standards and stays with a man who disrespects her. Chopped - this term has become a synonym for something that is ugly, undesirable or unattractive. Looking very rough. Cap - a lie, a fake claim or an exaggeration. Whereas no cap is means the opposite: I'm telling the truth, seriously, no lie. Quiet on the creek - a fun way to tell somebody to not be so loud or to keep a secret. The phrase originating from a Saucy Santana TikTok Live stream, where he recalled childhood fishing advice: "I used to go fishing when I was a little girl, you got to be real quiet on the creek." Torta - a way to describe an overweight, chubby or curvy woman. Foid - short for "femoid" (a blend of "female" and "humanoid"). A derogatory and misogynistic slang term for women. Used to express resentment, insult women and reduce individuals to objects. Unc - short for uncle. Used humorously to indicate old age(unc status). Anyone perceived as old, out of touch or past their prime. 6-7 - There is no literal meaning to six seven. Its absurdity is the point, making it a prime example of "brainrot" internet humor where the randomness itself becomes funny. It originates from the song "Doot Doot (6 7)" by Skrilla. LaMelo Ball a basketball player created a trending video about being 6 feet 7 inches tall using the song. Kids and teens scream and chant it often paired with exaggerated hand gestures.

Related article

Slang gives insight into culture, expert says

Randolph Sallihall, a spokesperson for Unscramblerer.com, said this kind of data gives us insight into conversations happening in America.

What they're saying:

"Slang may look like a collection of throwaway jokes from the internet, but psychology suggests it is doing something much more interesting. Using slang helps people navigate identity and belong to a community," Sallihall said.

According to Sallihall, research conducted by psychologists have shown that our language choices can signal who we are, who we identify with and how we relate to others. Slang can also be a way of identifying your affiliation with a group and reinforcing social cohesion.