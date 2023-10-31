UPDATE: The missing endangered alert for Jeremy Butler has been discontinued. Officials said he was found.

A search is underway for a 37-year-old Houston man with autism who was last seen Monday morning.

An endangered missing alert has been issued for Jeremy Butler, who was reportedly last seen leaving a group home in the 2400 block of Mayview Drive around 7:35 a.m.

According to the missing alert, he was last seen on foot wearing a multi-colored t-shirt, blue jeans and a white sweatshirt.

He is 5’11" tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.