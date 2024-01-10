Traffic in the Texas Medical Center is being impacted by an emergency wastewater line repair on Wednesday.

According to Houston Public Works, there was a break in a 54-inch wastewater line that impacted a water line and other utilities near Main Street and University Blvd.

The city says the repairs are not impacting water service to the facilities in the area.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Emergency repairs near University Boulevard and Main Street.

Several lanes are closed at the intersection while crews make the repairs. Houston police are assisting with traffic control.

Commuters and patients are advised to seek an alternate route and plan accordingly as the repairs continue.