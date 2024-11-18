2 injured in machete attack outside Grimes County grocery store

article

The Brief 2 people were injured in a machete attack at a Grimes County grocery store on Sunday. Elpidio De Leon Gonzalez was arrested in Corpus Christu on Monday morning. The victims were flown to Hermann Memorial Hospital in Houston.



Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man who allegedly attacked people with a machete behind a grocery store in the Grimes County community of Shiro.

Grimes County deputies were called to the Shiro Grocery store on Sunday evening after a man with a machete attacked two or more victims.

Deputies found a man and woman behind the store in an RV with severe lacerations.

Investigators identified the machete-wielding man as Elpidio De Leon Gonzalez of Shiro.

Elpidio De Leon Gonzalez (Source: Grimes County Sheriff's Office)

On Sunday night, the sheriff's office asked for the public's assistance in finding Gonzalez, who was allegedly driving a Mitsubishi Mirage.

He was arrested in Corpus Christi shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday.

The victims were flown to Hermann Memorial Hospital in Houston where they are said to be stable, according to the Grimes County Sheriff's Office.

Gonzalez had previously been in a relationship with the female victim, according to law enforcement.

He will face two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.