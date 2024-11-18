Expand / Collapse search

2 injured in machete attack outside Grimes County grocery store

Published  November 18, 2024 2:26pm CST
Grimes County
FOX 26 Houston
Source: Grimes County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • 2 people were injured in a machete attack at a Grimes County grocery store on Sunday.
    • Elpidio De Leon Gonzalez was arrested in Corpus Christu on Monday morning.
    • The victims were flown to Hermann Memorial Hospital in Houston.

Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man who allegedly attacked people with a machete behind a grocery store in the Grimes County community of Shiro.

Grimes County deputies were called to the Shiro Grocery store on Sunday evening after a man with a machete attacked two or more victims.

Deputies found a man and woman behind the store in an RV with severe lacerations.

Investigators identified the machete-wielding man as Elpidio De Leon Gonzalez of Shiro.

Elpidio De Leon Gonzalez (Source: Grimes County Sheriff's Office)

On Sunday night, the sheriff's office asked for the public's assistance in finding Gonzalez, who was allegedly driving a Mitsubishi Mirage.

He was arrested in Corpus Christi shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday.

The victims were flown to Hermann Memorial Hospital in Houston where they are said to be stable, according to the Grimes County Sheriff's Office.

Gonzalez had previously been in a relationship with the female victim, according to law enforcement.

He will face two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Source

  • Information in this article comes from the Grimes County Sheriff's Office.