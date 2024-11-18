2 injured in machete attack outside Grimes County grocery store
Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man who allegedly attacked people with a machete behind a grocery store in the Grimes County community of Shiro.
Grimes County deputies were called to the Shiro Grocery store on Sunday evening after a man with a machete attacked two or more victims.
Deputies found a man and woman behind the store in an RV with severe lacerations.
Investigators identified the machete-wielding man as Elpidio De Leon Gonzalez of Shiro.
Elpidio De Leon Gonzalez (Source: Grimes County Sheriff's Office)
On Sunday night, the sheriff's office asked for the public's assistance in finding Gonzalez, who was allegedly driving a Mitsubishi Mirage.
He was arrested in Corpus Christi shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday.
The victims were flown to Hermann Memorial Hospital in Houston where they are said to be stable, according to the Grimes County Sheriff's Office.
Gonzalez had previously been in a relationship with the female victim, according to law enforcement.
He will face two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.