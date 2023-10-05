Three Texans were lucky enough to wake up millionaires Thursday morning after winning the lottery!

No one won the $1.2 billion jackpot on Wednesday's drawing, bumping the jackpot up to $1.4 billion, but there were some players whose tickets won them millions.

According to the Texas Lottery, three Texas players were able to get five out of the 5 winning numbers and win the $1 million prize amount. Only one of those players had Power Play which increased their prize to $2 million.

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The three winning tickets were sold in Forney, Texas, right outsidee Dallas at S&Z Food Store on 10990 W I-20, in Lake Worth Texas, near Fort Worth at H-E-B Food Store on 9255 Grissom Road, and the last one was sold in San Antonio at Quick Sak on 3617 Shawnee Trail.

Of the three, the $2 million ticket was sold at the San Antonio store.

The next drawing for the $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot will be on Saturday.