One month following the assault and murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray which sparked national headlines, Texas lawmakers have taken legislative action that could lead to significant changes in immigration enforcement.

Jocelyn's tragic death has reignited the immigration debate, prompting Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Troy Nehls, both Republicans, to introduce the "Justice for Jocelyn Act," a law named in her memory.

During the Republican National Convention, Cruz expressed his outrage over the incident, labeling it "tragic, horrific, and the worst nightmare for any parent," emphasizing that what made it truly infuriating was its preventability. He criticized Democratic policies for contributing to dangerous conditions that allowed the assault of the young girl by illegal immigrants.

"Every day Americans are dying. Murdered. Assaulted. Raped by illegal immigrants that the democrats have released," Cruz said.

In a passionate plea, Cruz outlined the intent behind the new legislation, aiming to mandate the use of available detention facilities for holding illegal immigrants rather than releasing them into the community, citing specific instances where suspects Franklin Pena and Johan Rangel were released despite thousands of empty beds in immigration detention facilities.

"It is designed to prohibit federal government from releasing illegal aliens if there are any detention facilities available," Cruz told FOX News.

Jocelyn's family showed strong support for the proposed law. Her grandfather, Kelvin Alvarenga, spoke of a failed immigration system and called for a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for those released with an ankle monitor, in an effort to reduce crime rates during nighttime hours.

"The system, the immigration system has failed us to the point that they’re catching and release them [illegal immigrants] and that needs to stop. Crime is going to happen regardless of the day and time, but the percentage of crime rises when it’s dark outside," Alvarenga said.

Alvarenga shared his belief that Jocelyn was destined for greatness. He expressed a heartfelt sentiment that despite the tragedy of her death, her impact has reached far beyond what he had imagined, drawing nationwide attention.

"I never thought that under this tragedy that she would raise the amount of attention that she’s gotten nationwide," Alvarenga said.

Understanding that legislative processes take time, Jocelyn's family remains committed to seeing the law passed. They recognize it as a marathon, not a sprint, aiming to do things correctly to ensure the law's enactment.

As policymakers debate the "Justice for Jocelyn Act," the Nungaray family hopes that her death will not be in vain and will lead to lasting changes in immigration law and enforcement.

