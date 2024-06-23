12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray's funeral services will be held this Thursday. The community is invited to attend and pay their respects. Funeral services will be held at Earthman Resthaven Cemetary located at 13102 North Freeway from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Mattress Mack has covered the funeral expenses and is also hosting a celebration of life for Jocelyn following the service. The celebration of life will be held at Gallery Furniture located at 60006 North Freeway.

Jocelyn Nungaray was tragically found dead near a creek, a loss that has devastated the Houston community.

Authorities have arrested two Venezuelan nationals, Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, who have been charged with capital murder in connection with her death.