There's been a lot of things going on in the Houston area and across Texas this past week.

During the week of May 8 to 14, the Texas CROWN Act - a bill to prohibit race-based hair discrimination - passed in the Senate, the pandemic-era policy, Title 42 ended, and the Texas House approved Senate Bill 14 which would ban transgender youth from getting puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

The Texas CROWN Act, also known as House Bill 567 was successfully voted on in the Texas Senate with 29-1 votes and is heading to the Governor’s desk. The CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, would prohibit discrimination on the basis of hair texture or protective hairstyle associated with race.

On the evening of May 11, Title 42 came to an end. Title 42 was an emergency health authority. It was a holdover from President Donald Trump's administration and began in March 2020. The authority allowed U.S. officials to turn away migrants who came to the U.S.-Mexico border on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Now with the policy expired, under U.S. and international law, anyone who comes to the U.S. can ask for asylum. People from all over the world travel to the U.S-Mexico border to seek asylum. The Biden administration is now turning away anyone seeking asylum who didn’t first seek protection in a country they traveled through, or first applied online.

The Houston Texans have released their 2023 NFL schedule detailing their future matchups and game dates.

The team's first home game will be against the Miami Dolphins.

Texas took a major step towards banning transgender minors from getting puberty blockers and hormone therapy - care medical groups say is vital for their mental health - after the Texas House gave Senate Bill 14 approval Friday. The bill would ban trans people younger than 18 from getting certain transition-related care. Kids already accessing treatments would have to be "weaned off" in a "medically appropriate" manner, the bill says. It also bans transition-related surgeries, though those are rarely performed on kids.

A bill to investigate conditions at the Harris County jail passed in the Texas House. House Bill 3434 was authored by State Representative Ron Reynolds and calls on the Commission on Jail Standards to conduct a study to evaluate the living conditions and safety of inmates in the Harris County jail. It passed through the County Affairs Committee. So far in 2023, 12 in-custody deaths have been reported in the jail. In March, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards told Harris County officials the jail failed to comply with minimum standards. Inmates in the jail have come forward about the deaths and violence they witnessed at the jail while employees who resigned spoke to FOX 26 about the drug use they’ve seen and the violence and sexual assaults from inmates. The jail was even deemed the ‘House of Death.’

In a statement from the Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady on May 8, Judge Jeth Jones has been disqualified from the Santa Fe High School mass shooting case. No details on the reason behind Judge Jones' disqualification were shared, as of this writing.

This comes more than a month after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's Office, which represents The University of Texas Medical Branch, filed a motion opposing Judge Jones' motion for a new competency review of accused Santa Fe High School shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis.