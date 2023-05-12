Harris County jail: Bill to investigate facility passes, multiple deaths reported in jail

The bill written to investigate the conditions at the Harris County jail passed in the Texas House.

House Bill 3434 was authored by State Representative Ron Reynolds and calls on the Commission on Jail Standards to conduct a study to evaluate the living conditions and safety of inmates in the Harris County jail. It passed through the County Affairs Committee.

We recently spoke to Jacilet Griffin whose 31-year-old son, Evan Griffin Lee, died while in the jail's custody in 2022.

EVAN GRIFFIN LEE: Houston mother fights for justice one year after son dies in Harris County jail custody

"We filed this legislation so that there would be an audit on the way that they're housing and conducting these inmates to make sure they're looking at all safety precautions," said Reynolds. "That they're doing the body count with the cameras, figuring out if they need more training for those jailers. This bill is designed to shine a light, to find remedies because we can't keep letting this happen."

So far in 2023, 12 in-custody deaths have been reported in the jail. In March, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards told Harris County officials the jail failed to comply with minimum standards.

The bill was introduced to the County Affairs Committee in Evan's honor. Reynolds says it recently reported favorably without amendments and heads to the House for consideration.

HB 3434 would also include ways to ensure inmates living with mental health issues are separated from the general population. Lee's mother says her son was suffering at the time of his arrest.

"I say to anyone that is dealing with the gravity of such death of their loved ones, don't give up on trying to reach whomever and whatever to try and get answers," said Griffin. "And I think this is something Evan would definitely be proud of."