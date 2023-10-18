We've all heard the phrase everything's bigger in Texas and according to a recent study so is the average rate of swearing.

BonusFinder conducted a recent study and found Texas has the worst potty mouth based on key state Reddit subreddit pages.

Their study revealed Texas used more than 6.9 curse words per post, which they say is 4,743 swear words from 691 posts.

The state with the second-biggest potty moth, according to BonusFinder, was Ohio with an average of 6.7 curse words per post which is 5,601 words overall.

California comes in last with the least offensive language of 0.2 curse words per post.