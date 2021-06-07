Texas governor to sign law prohibiting businesses from requiring vaccine passports

article

Governor Greg Abbott says he will sign a law that prohibits businesses operating in Texas from requiring vaccine passports or vaccine information.

"Texas is open 100% without any restrictions or limitations or requirements," he wrote on Twitter.

He said he would sign the law on Monday.

In April, the governor announced an executive order that would prohibit government-mandated vaccine passports in the state.

At the time that he issued the executive order, Gov. Abbott said the government should not require Texans to show proof of vaccination and "reveal private health information just to go about their daily lives."

"Those shots will help slow the spread of COVID-19, reduce hospitalizations and reduce fatalities," Governor Abbott said in a video message in April. "But, as I have said all along, these vaccines are always voluntary and never forced."

As of May 12 everyone 12 years old and older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the state.