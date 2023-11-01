Texas Governor Greg Abbott has doubled down on his claim a deal has been struck to bring "school choice" to the Lone Star State.

As described by Abbott, the breakthrough involves a measure that's more expansive than any proposed thus far.

"When they see all the details of what we've been able to put together. I think that rural Republicans, Democrats, others across the entire state, representatives and senators will realize this package really does address almost all concerns that have been raised by legislators," said Abbott.

RELATED: Special Session: Texas Senate poised to pass $500 million 'school choice' plan

Abbott says the agreement with House Speaker Dade Phelan would provide $10,400 per year in taxpayer-funded scholarships for K-12 students seeking to attend private schools.

Unlike previous proposals, the latest version of "choice" will be open to all Texas students, regardless of household income.

Abbott believes the impasse will be broken by both delivering unprecedented funding for public schools and a substantial raise for all classroom teachers.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

"It will address the concerns by the local school districts, by the parents in local school districts, by families who are desperately looking for ways to improve the education for the children," said Abbott.

If Abbott has underestimated opposition from rural Republicans and Democrats to what they call "vouchers", the Governor has vowed to call yet another special legislative session.

The current special session is set to end on Nov. 7.