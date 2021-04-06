Texas governor issues order to prohibit government-mandated vaccine passports

article

Governor Greg Abbott says he has issued an executive order to prohibit government-mandated vaccine passports in Texas.

In a video announcement posted to social media on Tuesday, the governor said Texas will surpass 13 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered this week.

RELATED: COVID vaccine passport: Fauci says federal government won't mandate

"Those shots will help slow the spread of COVID-19, reduce hospitalizations and reduce fatalities," Governor Abbott said. "But, as I have said all along, these vaccines are always voluntary and never forced."

Governor Abbott said the government should not require Texans to show proof of vaccination and "reveal private health information just to go about their daily lives."

Advertisement

"We will continue to vaccinate more Texans and protect public health and we will do so without treading on Texans’ personal freedoms," Governor Abbott said.

RELATED: Those fully vaccinated for COVID-19 can travel, masks still encouraged: CDC

Almost 29% of the population in Texas has received at least one dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reported Monday that about 16% of the population in the state has completed their vaccination.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.