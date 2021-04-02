Those fully vaccinated for COVID-19 can travel, masks still encouraged: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday gave the green light to people fully vaccinated to travel safely within the United States.

You will not be asked to quarantine upon arrival or show a negative COVID-19 test.

‘Having this guidance, it will only help regain the confidence in air travel," said Augusto Bernal with Houston Airport System.

The Houston Airport System tells FOX 26 they’ve already seen a rise in flyers month over month and believe the new CDC recommendation will encourage more travelers to travel by plane.

"It’s been a long time since the beginning of the pandemic and there’s a lot of pent-up demand," said Bernal. "People are understanding that with proper precautions they can travel on an airplane."

With the new recommendation, the CDC, along with Houston airports, are still requiring guests to mask up.

As travelers' comfort level once again begins to increase, The Houston Airport System says, we are years away from the way things were before.

"The airline industry as a whole, we’re thinking it will be until 2023 or 2024 before we start to see pre-pandemic numbers at the airport."

International travelers will still be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before flying back into the United States.