Texas Governor Greg Abbott kicks off his re-election campaign in Fort Bend Co.

We're nearly two months away from the November election, and Saturday morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott kicked off his re-election campaign in Fort Bend County.

Abbott went around a Richmond neighborhood knocking on doors and asking for votes.

"The best way we can do that is knocking on doors telling voters exactly what we stand for contrasting it with the radical leftist agenda of the Democrats," he said.

The day's events started at a local restaurant as Abbott highlighted some of his key issues. He boasted job growth in the state while targeting his Democratic opponent Beto O-Rourke, adding, "voters need to know and that is Beto O’Rourke and the Democrats have embraced Ocasio-Cortez’s radical leftist Green New Deal that would destroy oil and gas jobs here in the state of Texas."

He also took time to address the border crisis in the state and the work he has done while in office.

"Texas has done more than any state in the history of the United States of America to secure our border," said Abbott. "Texas is the only state from the time of George Washington to the time of Joe Biden to build our own border wall to secure our state."

The latest polling out of UT-Tyler and the Dallas Morning News shows Abbott favored over O'Rourke 46 to 39 percent.

Regardless, Abbott stressed to his supporters the importance of getting out on the streets to win this election.

"What we need to do today and what we need to do every day for the next two and a half months is knock on doors, contact those voters, explain to them why they need to vote Republican, and when you do that, we are going to keep Fort Bend County red and elect republicans up and down the ballot," he said.