Abortion ban in Texas proves to be pivotal issue for gubernatorial race

Democrat for Governor Beto O'Rourke spoke out Thursday, the same day our state's law abolishing a woman's right to terminate a pregnancy was officially "triggered".

"An abortion ban with no exception for rape or incest, that is not us, that may be Greg Abbott, but it is not the people of Texas," said O'Rourke.

It was political opposition bolstered by citizen testimony, both personal and powerful.

"No matter what, when my baby left my body she would die - immediately. There was nothing anybody could do," said Houstonian Elizabeth Weller.

A graduate student at the University of Houston, Weller's planned pregnancy proved medically unsustainable.

"They sent me home to wait for either my baby to die or for me to incur an infection, at which case I was left to gamble with my life and the health of my uterus," said Weller. "In fact, gambling, any future prospects of being able to get pregnant again."

Weller says it took four days for a hospital ethics committee to green-light the health-preserving termination of her pregnancy.

"Other women will not have that luxury," said Weller. "Other women are going to be put in a situation where they will most likely die. God grants us free will. If you accept that premise than you accept that this is between a woman and her God."

For his part, O'Rourke pointed to recent statewide polling in which only 13 percent of Texans supported a complete abortion ban. He's hoping those favoring "moderation" in the Lone Star State, will do so, November 8th with their vote.

"You will see a referendum on choice and protecting women’s ability to make their own decisions," said O'Rourke.

The latest polling has O'Rourke trailing Abbott by seven points with just 74 days to close the gap.

