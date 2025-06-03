Some popular foods may soon require warning labels in Texas

article

The Brief Texas could be among the first states to require warning labels on foods containing artificial dyes and some chemicals. Senate Bill 25 is waiting for Gov. Abbott's signature. The bill includes an increased physical activity requirement for middle school students and nutrition education for undergraduate students at colleges and universities.



The next time a Texan buys a Mountain Dew or a bag of Nacho Cheese Doritos, they might find a warning that it contains ingredients that other countries say shouldn't be eaten.

Artificial food dyes and chemicals

Senate Bill 25 currently sits on Gov. Greg Abbott's desk awaiting his signature. The bill would require products that contain certain food additives to have a warning label that says those additives are "not recommended for human consumption by the appropriate authority in Australia, Canada, the European Union, or the United Kingdom." The warning label must be placed in a "prominent and reasonably visible" location on the packaging and must be easily readable on the background of the packaging.

The bill would only apply to packages produced after Jan. 1, 2027.

More than 40 ingredients that could trigger the warning label under the Make Texas Healthy Again bill.

The ingredients that would trigger the warning label include:

Acetylayed esters of mono- and diglycerides (acetic acid ester)

Anisole

Azodicarbonamide (ADA)

Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA)

Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT)

Bleached flour

Blue 1 (CAS 3844-45-9)

Blue 2 (CAS 860-22-0)

Bromated flour

Calcium bromate

Canthaxanthin

Certified food colors by the United States Food and Drug Administration

Citrus red 2 (CAS 6358-53-8)

Diacetyl

Diacetyl tartaric and fatty acid esters of mono- and diglycerides (DATEM)

Dimethylamylamine (DMAA)

Dioctyl sodium sulfosuccinate (DSS)

Ficin

Green 3 (CAS 2353-45-9)

Interesterified palm oil

Interesterified soybean oil

Lactylated fatty acid esters of glycerol and propylene glycol

Lye

Morpholine

Olestra

Partially hydrogenated oil (PHO)

Potassium aluminum sulfate

Potassium bromate

Potassium iodate

Propylene oxide

Propylparaben

Red 3 (CAS 16423-68-0)

Red 4 (CAS 4548-53-2)

Red 40 (CAS 25956-17-6)

Sodium aluminum sulfate

Sodium lauryl sulfate

Sodium stearyl fumarate

Stearyl tartrate

Synthetic trans fatty acid

Thiodipropionic acid

Titanium dioxide

Toluene

Yellow 5 (CAS 1934-21-0)

Yellow 6 (CAS 2783-94-0)

More exercise

Beyond the food warning labels, SB25 mandates more time for health and exercise in public schools.

Currently, students in grades six, seven and eight are required to participate in four semesters of at least 30 minutes of physical activity daily. That number would increase to six semesters under SB 25.

Nutrition education

In higher education, students in an undergraduate degree program would be required to take a class in nutrition education as developed by the Texas Nutrition Advisory Committee.

The committee would be appointed by the governor by Dec. 31, 2025.

The seven-member committee would at least include:

One expert in metabolic health, culinary medicine, lifestyle medicine, or integrative medicine

One licensed physician certified in functional medicine

One member representing the Texas Department of Agriculture

One member representing a rural community

One member representing an urban community

One pediatrician specializing in metabolic health

Doctors and nurses would be required to complete continuing education on nutrition and metabolic health in order to remain licensed in Texas.