Texas flooding: Houston native Camp Mystic attendee deceased, family says

The Brief A family member confirmed with FOX 26 the passing of 8-year-old Mary Kathryn Jacobe. As of Sunday afternoon, 10 Camp Mystic attendees and a counselor are unaccounted for. Sixty-eight people in Kerr County are confirmed dead as of Sunday.



A family member confirms that a Camp Mystic attendee from Houston was found deceased in Kerr County following Friday's flash flooding.

Texas flooding: Deceased Camp Mystic camper from Houston

(Photo courtesy of family)

What they're saying:

A family member confirmed with FOX 26 the passing of 8-year-old Mary Kathryn Jacobe. She was said to be found deceased on Sunday morning.

Mary Kathryn's older cousin shared on her personal social media: "God called Home our angel cousin, Mary Kate. Our hearts are shattered and our words fail us. I pray for this sweet family, and all of those affected by this tragedy."

Missing Camp Mystic campers from Greater Houston

(Courtesy: Lytal family and Sinclair Elementary)

Local perspective:

As of Sunday afternoon, 10 Camp Mystic attendees and a counselor are unaccounted for.

That includes Kellyanne Lytal, Molly Dewitt (not pictured), Greta Toranzo, and Margaret Sheedy (not pictured)

MORE: Houston-area residents among those missing

Deadly Kerr County flooding

Big picture view:

Kerr County officials reported 68 people deceased as of Sunday afternoon.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said Sunday that 40 adults and 28 children have been recovered. 28 people remain unidentified.

At least 10 people were killed in other parts of Texas.

Featured article