A Texas man was arrested in Harris County on charges related to the sexual assault of a child.

Eric Alexander Dixon, 21, had a warrant out in Angelina County for one charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Eric Alexander Dixon (Courtesy of Angelina County Sheriff's Office)

Dixon was arrested on May 30 in Houston and will be extradited to the Lufkin area at a later date.

The incident occurred in March 2020, according to court documents. He was booked in Angelina County Jail but posted bond.