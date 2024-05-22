Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller was honored on Wednesday at first responders breakfast in Alvin.

Ron Carter Chevrolet Buick GMC Ford Alvin presented Miller's organization with a $10,000 check and he was even presented a resolution by District 14 Congressman Randy Weber, District 24 State Representative Dr. Greg Bonnen, District 29 State Representative Ed Thompson, and District 11 State Senator Mayes Middleton.

Miller's dedication to Texas EquuSearch stems from a promise he made to his daughter who was killed with three other women in Texas.

The organization provides resources and volunteer search efforts for missing persons.