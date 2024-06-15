An Uber Eats delivery driver was shot late Friday night in what authorities believe may have been an attempted robbery or carjacking, Houston police said.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at 16200 Imperial Valley Drive. According to the Houston Police Department (HPD), the victim, a Hispanic male in his mid-30s, was returning to his car where his wife and child were waiting when confronted by an unidentified assailant. The assailant shot the man in the chest before fleeing the scene.

SUGGESTED: Infant girl with umbilical cord still attached found on Bear Creek Trail

Despite his injury, the Uber Eats driver managed to get back to his car and drive down the street before officers arrived. First responders applied a chest seal to the wound and the victim was quickly transported to a local hospital. He is now reported to be in stable condition. The man's family in the car was unharmed during the incident.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

The HPD is investigating the shooting as a possible robbery or carjacking attempt and is currently searching for the suspect. If anyone has any information about this crime, they are encouraged to come forward to assist the police with their investigation.