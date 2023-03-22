Expand / Collapse search

Texas Education Agency to host second community meeting following Houston ISD takeover announcement

By
Published 
Houston ISD
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The Texas Education Agency will be hosting the second of four community meetings on Wednesday night following the announcement that TEA would be taking over the Houston Independent School District

The meeting is to inform parents and those interested in serving on the board of managers as to the process to apply. 

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath confirms state takeover of Houston ISD

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath talks with FOX 26 about the TEA announcement.

The first meeting, which was held on Tuesday, was anything but cordial. 

After just 15 minutes, the meeting erupted into screaming, yelling, and overall disorder. 

FULL VIDEO: TEA hosts first meeting regarding board of managers process for Houston ISD

The Texas Education Agency will hosted first of a series of community meetings to provide information regarding the board of managers process. But the meeting was marred by shouting from community members and was briefly hijacked by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

As officials with the Texas Education Agency were answering questions, the room erupted in applause as Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee walked into the room, and hijacked the meeting. 

FOX 26 will be streaming the meeting live from Chavez High School starting at 6:30 p.m. in the player above.