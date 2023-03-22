Texas Education Agency to host second community meeting following Houston ISD takeover announcement

The Texas Education Agency will be hosting the second of four community meetings on Wednesday night following the announcement that TEA would be taking over the Houston Independent School District.

The meeting is to inform parents and those interested in serving on the board of managers as to the process to apply.

The first meeting, which was held on Tuesday, was anything but cordial.

After just 15 minutes, the meeting erupted into screaming, yelling, and overall disorder.

As officials with the Texas Education Agency were answering questions, the room erupted in applause as Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee walked into the room, and hijacked the meeting.

