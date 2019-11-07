Texas Education Agency takes applications for Houston ISD Board of Managers

article

The Texas Education Agency is taking applications for its new Houston ISD Board of Managers. This new unpaid board will assume all powers and authority previously held by the elected school board.

A series of community meetings have been scheduled regarding the application process. The TEA says the public is welcome to attend and ask questions about the process. Here's a link to the full list of applicant requirements for the board of managers.

Details related to the public meetings are below:

Wednesday, November 13th

6:00 - 7:30 p.m.

Pershing Middle School | Auditorium

3838 Blue Bonnet Blvd., Houston, TX 77025

Thursday, November 14th

6:00 - 7:30 p.m.

Wheatley High School | Commons Area

4801 Providence St., Houston, TX 77020

Thursday, November 21st

12:00 - 1:30 p.m.

Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center | E-101 & E102

4400 W. 18th St, Houston, TX 77092

Thursday, November 21st

6:00 - 7:30 p.m.

Chavez High School | Auditorium

8501 Howard Dr., Houston, TX 77017