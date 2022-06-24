TEA pushes back STAAR Test results due to COVID-19

The Texas Education Agency announced Friday that Texas parents will not be able to view their 3rd-8th grade students' STAAR Test results until the end of next week.

Test results were initially scheduled to be released on June 24, but TEA says due to the impact of COVID-19 the testing data requires additional analyses. The added analyses are part of the agency's due diligence process.

When results do become available, they can be viewed on TEA's family and analytic portals online.

The agency says an update on the exact time the results will be released will be given as soon as possible.