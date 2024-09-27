Texas DPS deputy hit by suspected drunk driver in in critical condition

A deputy with the Texas Department of Public Safety has been hospitalized after being hit by a possible drunk driver.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says officials were called to the scene at Highway 249 at Upland Willow Avenue. The DPS deputy was outside of his vehicle conducting a traffic stop at the time when he was hit.

CRIME: Couple who allegedly tried to give away baby for beer, $1,000 arrested: Reports

The suspected drunk driver attempted to run from the scene but was soon caught.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy of TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region via X

Texas DPS says the deputy was last reported to be in critical but stable condition at Memorial Hermann TMC.

All of Highway 249 has been shut down at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Drivers can use the North Freeway to Beltway 8 as an alternative route, officials say.