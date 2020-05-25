Texas Department of Motor Vehicles to reopen some regional offices this week

article

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen some of its regional service centers beginning this week with new office health and safety procedures in place.

On May 26, more than a dozen regional offices will open – including in Houston.

In-person services will be available by same-day or next-day appointment only.

In-person services include replacement titles, bonded title notices of determination, title histories, temporary permits, assigned/reassigned numbers, restoration refund authorizations, investigation and resolution of Texas title errors.

International Registration Plan (IRP) transactions, NAFTA permits, or transactions from motor vehicle dealers and title service companies/runners will only be accepted by drop-off, phone, mail, email, fax, and online.

TxDMV reminds Texans that most in-person vehicle title and registration services are handled by your county tax office – not TxDMV regional service centers.

TxDMV says the temporary waiver of vehicle title and registration requirements remains in effect. TxDMV will provide a notification when normal services have resumed, allowing the public 60 days from then to conduct any overdue title and registration transactions.

“Texans deserve a safe and convenient option to get the services they need,” said TxDMV Executive Director Whitney Brewster. “The health and safety of our customers, employees and communities were the foundation of this plan to reopen.”

Offices in Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Corpus Christi, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston, Longview, Midland-Odessa, San Antonio, Waco and Wichita Falls open on May 26. Offices in Austin, Lubbock and Pharr open later this week.

To schedule a same-day or next-day appointment, visit www.TxDMV.gov/appointment.

New office health and safety procedures include:

• All in-person services are available by same-day or next-day appointment only.

• Offices will be limited to 25% of total capacity.

• Appointments are scheduled in 15-minute increments, with the first appointment at 8 a.m. and the last appointment at 4:30 p.m.

• Customer seating will be limited. Customers are encouraged to wait outside or in their vehicle until their designated appointment time.

• Only one person is allowed in the office per appointment unless a caregiver is needed.

• Social distancing and hygiene practices will be observed.

• Service counters will have Plexiglas safety barriers.

• Daily cleaning and disinfecting will take place.

• Water fountains will not be available.