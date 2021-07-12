Texas Democrats leave state to break quorum and stop GOP voting bill

Democrats in the Texas Legislature say that they have left the state in a second revolt against a GOP overhaul of election laws, creating another dramatic showdown over voting rights in America.

Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Chris Turner, Mexican American Legislative Caucus Chair Rafael Anchía, Texas Legislative Black Caucus Chair Nicole Collier, Legislative Study Group Caucus Chair Garnet Coleman and Dean Senfronia Thompson released the following statement on the decision to break quorum:

"Today, Texas House Democrats stand united in our decision to break quorum and refuse to let the Republican-led legislature force through dangerous legislation that would trample on Texans’ freedom to vote.

"We are now taking the fight to our nation’s Capitol. We are living on borrowed time in Texas. We need Congress to act now to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act to protect Texans — and all Americans — from the Trump Republicans’ nationwide war on democracy."

It's not clear where the dozens of Democratic lawmakers who left Austin have gone but the group did so before the GOP could take a first vote on a voting bill in the current special legislative session ordered by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

By leaving just days after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott convened a special legislative session, Democrats would again deny the GOP majority a quorum to pass bills, barely a month after their walkout in the state House of Representatives thwarted the first push for sweeping new voting restrictions in Texas — including outlawing 24-hour polling places, banning ballot drop boxes and empowering partisan poll watchers.

It would mark the first time since 2003 that Texas Democrats, shut out of power in the state Capitol for decades, have crossed state lines to break quorum.

The drastic move lays bare how Democrats are making America’s biggest red state their last stand against the GOP’s rush to enact new voting restrictions in response to former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. More than a dozen states this year have already passed tougher election laws — but only in Texas have Democrats put up this kind of fight.

Over the weekend, Texas Republicans began advancing new election bills in the Legislature that also bring back provisions to ban drive-thru voting, add new voter ID requirements to absentee ballots and prohibit local elections officials from proactively sending mail-in ballot applications to voters.

REACTION TO THE DEMOCRATIC WALKOUT

Progress Texas, an organization that promotes progressive messages and actions, sent out an email in response to the walkout saying it "will also prevent movement on other extreme agenda items, including the GOP’s attacks on transgender children and abortion care."

President of Progress Texas Ed Espinoza issued the following statement in the email:

"Texas Democrats have been called on by constituents to take a stand and protect voting rights. Walkouts are a perfectly legitimate form of legislative protest, and in this case, a crucial tool to help save our democracy."

"Texas Republicans refused to negotiate with their Democratic colleagues and ignored testimony from hundreds of Texans who spoke in opposition to voter suppression bills this weekend. At this point, there was no other option. US Senate Democrats must step up to stop these attacks on democracy by ending the filibuster and passing the For the People Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Act."

"Gov. Abbott refused to call a special session on the energy grid, Hurricane Harvey, COVID response, or gun violence, but he called one for voter suppression. Abbott also unconstitutionally stripped the Legislature’s funding to coerce lawmakers into advancing his voter suppression agenda. Any reasonable person can see that what Abbott and the Texas GOP are doing is unacceptable."



