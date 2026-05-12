Bernie Sanders to headline Texas Democratic Convention

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The Brief U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will be the keynote speaker at the Texas Democratic Convention. Sanders will join Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and U.S. Sen. Corey Booker as guests to the convention. The Texas Democratic Convention will be held on June 25–27 in Corpus Christi.



Sen. Bernie Sanders will headline this year's Texas Democratic Convention, the party announced Tuesday.

What they're saying:

"Senator Sanders’ participation underscores what Democrats across the country are recognizing: Texas is in play," the party said in a release. "

Sanders is no stranger to the Lone Star State. Last year, the former presidential hopeful held rallies in McAllen, Amarillo and Fort Worth as part of his "Fighting the Oligarchy Tour."

He'll join Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and U.S. Sen. Corey Booker as guests to the convention.

Democrats are hoping to build on surging momentum going into November's midterm elections after a huge turnout during the March primaries.

"That momentum was on full display in the March 2026 primary elections, where nearly 200,000 more Texans voted in the Democratic Senate primary than in the Republican Senate primary — 2,311,826 to 2,165,744 — despite competitive races on both sides," the party said. "As Democrats continue to build a stronger, more inclusive coalition, the Texas Democratic Party invites Texans from across the state to be part of this historic moment in Corpus Christi and join a movement that is reshaping the future of Texas."

The other side:

Republicans reacted to the news by taking shots at Sanders and Texas Democratic canddidates.

"Texas Democrats are apparently proud of their radical socialist ideology, so much that they have invited Bernie Sanders to be their Convention keynote speaker," Sen. John Cornyn said on X. "Talarico and Bernie: two peas in a pod."

Gov. Greg Abbott responded to the news by posting a doctored announcement photo with Sanders' photo on a background of the Soviet Union flag and calling him "Comrade Bernie."

What's next:

The Texas Democratic Convention will be held from June 25–27 in Corpus Christi.