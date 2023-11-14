Are you ready to deck the halls? Four of the five Most Festive Cities in the United States are right here in Texas, according to a new survey.

Thumbtack, an app that connects homeowners with professionals, used data from millions of home projects across the country to find the cities with the most holiday spirit based on holiday light decorations.

Austin topped the list nationwide for the second year in a row, and Dallas also held steady in second place.

Houston moved up the list to third place, Seattle moved down the ranking to fourth place, and San Antonio came in fifth place.

If you want to put up your holiday lights but don’t know where to start, Thumbtack also found the most common areas where homes are looking to put up lights this year. The top spots are along the roof, on the home’s exterior on the ground level, in the front yard, on the home’s exterior on the second floor and wrapped around trees.

If you’d rather hire someone to put up your lights for you, Thumbtack found the average cost to hire a specialist can range from $168 to $300, but some projects like wrapping trees or lining the front yard may cost more.

