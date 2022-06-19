Expand / Collapse search

Texas Children's Hospital to start administering COVID-19 vaccines to children, 6 months to 5 years

HOUSTON - Texas Children's Hospital will start administering COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 6 months to 5 years old effective Tuesday. 

This comes after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized emergency use and recommendations for administering the vaccine. 

The hospital claimed in a press release vaccinating children will offer a strong defense against COVID-19, while also offering additional protection for their parents, grandparents, teachers, and other caregivers. 

"In the more than two years since COVID-19 became a deadly and destructive influence in all of our lives, we have made monumental progress in our efforts to vaccinate against this virus," said Mark A. Wallace, President, and CEO of Texas Children’s Hospital. "And now today, to be at a point where we can protect children as young as 6 months old is extraordinary. We are ready and eager to continue leading in this fight."

Parents may schedule an appointment to get the vaccine by visiting Texas Children's Hospital's website. To learn more about the vaccine, click here.