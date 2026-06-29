WATCH: Butterflies swarm Texas coast during mass migration

The Brief Video recorded in Corpus Christi earlier this month showed a swarm of butterflies fluttering around vehicles. According to the person who posted the video, the butterflies are of the snout variety. American snout butterflies have a long history of swarming in Texas during their irregular migrations.



A video shows a swarm of butterflies surrounding vehicles crossing Corpus Christi Bay earlier this month.

What we know:

The video posted by Nikki Ikonomopoulos on June 17 shows black specks fluttering against the backdrop of a blue sky.

Ikonomopoulos called the insects "snout-nosed" butterflies, likely referring to the American snout butterfly.

According to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, these butterflies with black-brown wings with white and orange markings, get their name from their long mouth.

What they're saying:

They have a long history of darkening skies in Texas during their irregular migrations, according to Texas Parks & Wildlife.

"In 1921, an estimated 75 million butterflies per hour passed through South Texas in a particularly large wave that stretched for nearly 250 miles," Ben Hutchins wrote in an article for the department’s magazine in 2017.

Dig deeper:

These butterflies dine on hackberry leaves as caterpillars. As adults they enjoy nectar from flowers such aster, dogwood and goldenrod.