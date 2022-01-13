Texas Attorney General’s Office warning Texans to be cautious of pop-up COVID-19 testing sites

article

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is warning Texans about potential scams during the omicron coronavirus variant surge.



RELATED: Omicron declared dominant variant in US, Houston businesses and events shut down due to surge in COVID cases



According to a release, the AG’s office has received complaints, and is also aware of press reports, regarding pop-up mobile sites in Houston taking Texan's' personal and credit card information in the course of administering COVID-19 tests only to disappear the next day.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE



Here are some tips to avoid healthcare-related scams:

Be sure to purchase FDA-approved COVID-19 test kits from legitimate providers.

Be suspicious of any unexpected calls or visitors offering COVID-19 tests or supplies.

When making an appointment for a COVID test online, make sure the location is a vetted testing site.

Do not give out your social security number or other personal information in order to receive a COVID-19 test, unless a hospital or established clinic requires it.

If you believe you have experienced a disaster-related scam, contact the Office of the Attorney General’s toll-free complaint line at (800) 621-0508 or you can click here to file a complaint online.