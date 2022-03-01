Texas Attorney General primary results: Will Ken Paxton avoid a runoff?

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has, perhaps, the most watched race of Tuesday night’s primary.

The incumbent is facing three strong challengers as he seeks his third term as attorney general amid legal woes and accusations of abuse of his office.

Paxton’s troubles have kept other GOP officeholders at arms-distance. Notably, Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday declined to say if he voted for Paxton in the primary.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, former Texas Supreme Court Judge Eva Guzman and U.S. Rep. Louis Gohmert are all hoping to earn enough votes to force a runoff with Paxton.

Polls show Paxton is the top candidate in the race and is close to getting above 50 percent, which would make him the Republican nominee. The incumbent skipped a debate last week with his three challengers, who all took turns attacking him and his record.

Paxton has been under indictment since 2015 on Texas securities fraud charges, but a trial has not taken place and he’s pleaded not guilty.

Paxton was accused of bribery and abuse of office in October 2020 by multiple assistants in the attorney general’s office, which resulted in the FBI opening an investigation. Paxton has denied wrongdoing in that matter, as well.

Despite all of his challenges, Paxton remains the favorite and has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Paxton filed an ultimately unsuccessful Supreme Court case in attempt to contest 2020 presidential election results in multiple states and also spoke at rally that took place before the Capitol Riot on January 6, 2021.

The closing days of the campaign featured Paxton serving the GOP base plenty of red meat. Most notably, the AG’s office issued a legal opinion that said gender-confirming care for transgender kids was child abuse.

The strength of the Bush dynasty is also at stake. Bush cruised to easy wins in 2014 and 2018 and Texas Land Commissioner. But the strength of the Bush name isn’t what it used to be in Texas GOP circles. The Bush campaign is hoping to place second and force a one-on-one matchup in a few months against Paxton.

The race will go to a May runoff if no one captures 50% of the vote.

Texas Democrats attorney general primary

There are multiple Democrats vying to be their party’s nominee in the fall.

The race is important for the party if Paxton wins the GOP nomination. He had the narrowest margin of victory in the 2018 general election and is considered vulnerable in the fall.

Trial lawyer and former mayor of Galveston Joe Jaworski is taking on high profile civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt of Dallas and former ACLU attorney Rochelle Garza.

Garza had the early lead as the early vote totals were revealed just after 7 p.m.

Garza was campaigning in a Democratic congressional primary to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela (D-Brownsville). But when redistricting, approved in 2021, made a neighboring seat more competitive, that Democratic incumbent moved into her district and she abandoned her campaign.