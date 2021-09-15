Texas approves SNAP benefit replacements following Nicholas

SNAP recipients impacted by Hurricane Nicholas can apply for replacement food benefits for regular SNAP allotments and also for SNAP emergency allotments provided in response to COVID-19.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received federal approval to provide replacement benefits for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients for food lost or destroyed due to Hurricane Nicholas.

"We’re hopeful these replacement benefits will give families peace of mind as they replace food lost due to power outages brought on by this hurricane," said Wayne Salter, the HHS Deputy Executive Commissioner for Access and Eligibility Services.

HHSC is encouraging SNAP clients to request their replacement food benefits by calling 2-1-1 and pressing option 5. Recipients can also download Form H1855 (Affidavit for Nonreceipt or Destroyed Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Benefits) on the HHSC website.

To limit exposure to COVID-19, recipients are encouraged to mail or fax the completed form to HHSC instead of visiting their local offices. Completed forms should be mailed to Texas Health and Human Services Commission, PO Box 149027, Austin, TX, 78714-9027, or faxed to 1-877-447-2839.

For more information, please visit hhs.texas.gov.

