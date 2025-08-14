Texas Amber Alert: Man arrested for picking up Harris County teen, officials say

The Brief Nathaniel Young was arrested in Hunstville for Harboring a Runaway. Young was centered in an Amber Alert for allegedly picking up a teen girl in Harris County. The teen and the suspect allegedly formed a relationship on social media.



A man has been arrested for allegedly harboring a teen girl who was at the center of an Amber Alert out of Harris County.

Harris County Amber Alert: Suspect arrested, teen safe

Nathaniel Garrett Young mugshot (Courtesy: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

What we know:

Nathaniel Garret Young, 22, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with harboring a runaway, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Authorities say Young formed a relationship with a teen through social media, then picked her up from her neighborhood.

An Amber Alert was issued for the teen on Wednesday afternoon, but she was found safe shortly after.

Related article

Detectives were able to determine that the two were in Walker County, near Hunstville. Multiple agencies teamed up to find the pair.

The teen was reunited with her parents, and detectives worked with Walker County authorities to arrest Young. He may face more charges in this case, depending on the investigation.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding what social media platform the two met on, or where they were going.