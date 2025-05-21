Texas Amber Alert: Authorities searching for missing 15-year-old girl
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old girl, officials said.
Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old last seen in Houston
What we know:
Authorities are searching for 15-year-old Sharolen Roque.
Roque is described as a Hispanic female, 4'9" tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Roque was last seen in the 2300 block of Hopper Road in Houston on Tuesday, May 20, around 1 a.m.
Officials said Sharolen left with a 20-year-old male, identified as Mauricio Aaron Ramos.
Authorities said they are traveling in a black-colored Mazda.
Sharolen Roque
What we don't know:
Officials did not provide what she was last seen wearing or the year and model of the vehicle they are believed to be traveling in.
What you can do:
Individuals with any information regarding the whereabouts of 15-year-old Sharolen Roque are asked to contact your local authorities.
The Source: Information provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.