Texas Amber Alert: Authorities searching for missing 15-year-old girl

The Brief An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old last seen in Houston. Authorities are searching for 15-year-old Sharolen Roque Roque is described as a Hispanic female, 4'9" tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Individuals with any information regarding the whereabouts of 15-year-old Sharolen Roque is asked to contact your local authorities.



An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old girl, officials said.

Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old last seen in Houston

What we know:

Authorities are searching for 15-year-old Sharolen Roque.

Roque is described as a Hispanic female, 4'9" tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Roque was last seen in the 2300 block of Hopper Road in Houston on Tuesday, May 20, around 1 a.m.

Officials said Sharolen left with a 20-year-old male, identified as Mauricio Aaron Ramos.

Authorities said they are traveling in a black-colored Mazda.

Sharolen Roque

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide what she was last seen wearing or the year and model of the vehicle they are believed to be traveling in.

What you can do:

Individuals with any information regarding the whereabouts of 15-year-old Sharolen Roque are asked to contact your local authorities.