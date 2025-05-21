Expand / Collapse search
Texas Amber Alert: Authorities searching for missing 15-year-old girl

By
Published  May 21, 2025 10:34pm CDT
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old girl, officials said. 

What we know:

Authorities are searching for 15-year-old Sharolen Roque. 

Roque is described as a Hispanic female, 4'9" tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. 

Roque was last seen in the 2300 block of Hopper Road in Houston on Tuesday, May 20, around 1 a.m.

Officials said Sharolen left with a 20-year-old male, identified as Mauricio Aaron Ramos. 

Authorities said they are traveling in a black-colored Mazda. 

Sharolen Roque

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide what she was last seen wearing or the year and model of the vehicle they are believed to be traveling in. 

What you can do:

Individuals with any information regarding the whereabouts of 15-year-old Sharolen Roque are asked to contact your local authorities. 

The Source: Information provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office. 

