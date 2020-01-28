Texas A&M suspends all travel to China amid coronavirus outbreak

article

Texas A&M University has decided to suspend all student and non-essential travel by faculty staff and researchers to China.

The announcement comes after an ongoing outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that can be spread from person to person.

The university says faculty, staff and graduate researchers are urged to give "serious evaluation" before requesting travel to China as it will require pre-approval and only be granted for essential travel.

"Travel to China is considered high risk and no precautions are available to protect against the identified increased risk," the university's website says.

The U.S. Department of State also recommended all travelers reconsider making any trips to China.

